Триумфатором оказалась Elden Ring.

FromSoftware повторила свой триумф на The Game Awards. В 2019 году студия получила приз "игра года" благодаря Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. А сейчас аналогичным титулом наградили Elden Ring. При этом наибольшее количество статуэток все же у God of War Ragnarök.

Список победителей во всех номинациях The Game Awards 2022

Игра года

A Plague Tale: Requiem;

Elden Ring — победа;

Видео дня

God of War Ragnarok;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Stray;

Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Голос игроков (игра года по версии пользователей)

Elden Ring;

God of War Ragnarok;

Stray;

Sonic Frontiers;

Genshin Impact — победа.

Лучший экшен

Bayonetta 3 — победа;

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2;

Neon White;

Sifu;

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Лучший приключенческий экшен

A Plague Tale: Requiem;

God of War Ragnarok — победа;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Stray;

Tunic.

Лучшая ролевая игра

Elden Ring — победа;

Live A Live;

Pokemon Legends: Arceus;

Triangle Strategy;

Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Лучший файтинг

DNF Duel;

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R;

The King of Fighters XV;

MultiVersus — победа;

Sifu.

Лучшая стратегия/симулятор

Dune: Spice Wars;

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope — победа;

Total War: Warhammer III;

Two Point Campus;

Victoria 3.

Лучшая спортивная/гоночная игра

F1 22;

FIFA 23;

NBA 2K23;

Gran Turismo 7 — победа;

OlliOlli World.

Лучший мультиплеер

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2;

MultiVersus;

Overwatch 2;

Splatoon 3 — победа;

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Лучшая игра для всей семьи

Kirby and the Forgotten Land — победа;

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga;

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope;

Nintendo Switch Sports;

Splatoon 3.

Лучшая игра для виртуальной/дополненной реальности

After the Fall;

Among Us VR;

Bonelab;

Moss: Book II — победа;

Red Matter 2.

Лучшая мобильная игра

Apex Legends Mobile;

Diablo Immortal;

Genshin Impact;

Marvel Snap — победа;

Tower of Fantasy.

Лучшая игра-сервис

Apex Legends;

Final Fantasy XIV Online — победа;

Destiny 2;

Fortnite;

Genshin Impact.

Лучшая поддержка сообщества

Apex Legends;

Final Fantasy XIV Online — победа;

Destiny 2;

Fortnite;

No Man’s Sky.

Лучшая дебютная независимая игра

Neon White;

NORCO;

Stray — победа;

Tunic;

Vampire Survivors.

Лучшая независимая игра

Cult of the Lamb;

Neon White;

Sifu;

Stray — победа;

Tunic.

Лучшая режиссура

Immortality;

Elden Ring — победа;

God of War Ragnarok;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Stray.

Лучшее повествование

A Plague Tale: Requiem;

Elden Ring;

God of War Ragnarok — победа;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Immortality.

Лучший визуальный стиль

Horizon Forbidden West;

Elden Ring — победа;

God of War Ragnarok;

Scorn;

Stray.

Лучший саундтрек

A Plague Tale: Requiem;

Elden Ring;

God of War Ragnarok — победа;

Metal: Hellsinger;

Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Лучшая актёрская игра

Эшли Бёрч (Ashly Burch) за роль Элой в Horizon Forbidden West;

Шарлотта Макбёрни (Charlotte McBurney) за роль Амиции де Рун в A Plague Tale: Requiem;

Кристофер Джадж (Christopher Judge) за роль Кратоса в God of War Ragnarok — победа;

Манон Гейдж (Manon Gage) за роль Мариссы Марсель в Immortality;

Санни Салджик (Sunny Suljic) за роль Атрея в God of War Ragnarok.

Games for Impact (игры с важным социальным подтекстом)

A Memoir Blue;

As Dusk Falls — победа;

Citizen Sleeper;

Endling: Extinction is Forever;

Hindsight;

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist.

Лучшая инновация в сфере доступности

As Dusk Falls;

God of War Ragnarok — победа;

Return to Monkey Island;

The Last of Us Part I;

The Quarry.

Лучшее звуковое сопровождение

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2;

Elden Ring;

God of War Ragnarok — победа;

Horizon Forbidden West;

Gran Turismo 7.

Лучшая адаптация

Arcane: League of Legends ("Аркейн") — победа;

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners;

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Самая ожидаемая игра

Final Fantasy XVI;

Hogwarts Legacy;

Resident Evil 4;

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — победа;

Starfield.

Лучшая киберспортивная игра

Rocket League;

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive;

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

Valorant — победа.

Лучший киберспортсмен

Женг Chovy Жи Хун (League of Legends);

Ли Faker Сан Хёк (League of Legends);

Финн Karrigan Андерсен (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);

Александр S1mple Костылёв (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);

Джейкоб Yay Вайтекер (Valorant) — победа.

Лучшая киберспортивная команда

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends);

FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);

Gen.G (League of Legends);

LA Thieves (Call of Duty);

LOUD (Valorant) — победа.

Лучшее киберспортивное мероприятие

EVO 2022;

2022 League of Legends World Championship — победа;

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational;

PGL Major Antwerp 2022;

Valorant Champions 2022.

Лучший киберспортивный тренер

Андрей B1ad3 Городенский (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);

Матеус bzkA Тараскони (Valorant) — победа;

Эрик d00mbr0s Сандгрен (Valorant);

Роберт Robban Дальстрём (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);

Го Score Дон Бин (League of Legends).

Лучший стример

Karl Jacobs;

Ludwig — победа;

Nibellion;

Nobru;

QTCinderella.

Вас также могут заинтересовать новости: