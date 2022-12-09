FromSoftware повторила свой триумф на The Game Awards. В 2019 году студия получила приз "игра года" благодаря Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. А сейчас аналогичным титулом наградили Elden Ring. При этом наибольшее количество статуэток все же у God of War Ragnarök.
Список победителей во всех номинациях The Game Awards 2022
Игра года
A Plague Tale: Requiem;
Elden Ring — победа;
God of War Ragnarok;
Horizon Forbidden West;
Stray;
Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Голос игроков (игра года по версии пользователей)
Elden Ring;
God of War Ragnarok;
Stray;
Sonic Frontiers;
Genshin Impact — победа.
Лучший экшен
Bayonetta 3 — победа;
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2;
Neon White;
Sifu;
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.
Лучший приключенческий экшен
A Plague Tale: Requiem;
God of War Ragnarok — победа;
Horizon Forbidden West;
Stray;
Tunic.
Лучшая ролевая игра
Elden Ring — победа;
Live A Live;
Pokemon Legends: Arceus;
Triangle Strategy;
Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Лучший файтинг
DNF Duel;
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R;
The King of Fighters XV;
MultiVersus — победа;
Sifu.
Лучшая стратегия/симулятор
Dune: Spice Wars;
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope — победа;
Total War: Warhammer III;
Two Point Campus;
Victoria 3.
Лучшая спортивная/гоночная игра
F1 22;
FIFA 23;
NBA 2K23;
Gran Turismo 7 — победа;
OlliOlli World.
Лучший мультиплеер
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2;
MultiVersus;
Overwatch 2;
Splatoon 3 — победа;
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.
Лучшая игра для всей семьи
Kirby and the Forgotten Land — победа;
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga;
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope;
Nintendo Switch Sports;
Splatoon 3.
Лучшая игра для виртуальной/дополненной реальности
After the Fall;
Among Us VR;
Bonelab;
Moss: Book II — победа;
Red Matter 2.
Лучшая мобильная игра
Apex Legends Mobile;
Diablo Immortal;
Genshin Impact;
Marvel Snap — победа;
Tower of Fantasy.
Лучшая игра-сервис
Apex Legends;
Final Fantasy XIV Online — победа;
Destiny 2;
Fortnite;
Genshin Impact.
Лучшая поддержка сообщества
Apex Legends;
Final Fantasy XIV Online — победа;
Destiny 2;
Fortnite;
No Man’s Sky.
Лучшая дебютная независимая игра
Neon White;
NORCO;
Stray — победа;
Tunic;
Vampire Survivors.
Лучшая независимая игра
Cult of the Lamb;
Neon White;
Sifu;
Stray — победа;
Tunic.
Лучшая режиссура
Immortality;
Elden Ring — победа;
God of War Ragnarok;
Horizon Forbidden West;
Stray.
Лучшее повествование
A Plague Tale: Requiem;
Elden Ring;
God of War Ragnarok — победа;
Horizon Forbidden West;
Immortality.
Лучший визуальный стиль
Horizon Forbidden West;
Elden Ring — победа;
God of War Ragnarok;
Scorn;
Stray.
Лучший саундтрек
A Plague Tale: Requiem;
Elden Ring;
God of War Ragnarok — победа;
Metal: Hellsinger;
Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Лучшая актёрская игра
Эшли Бёрч (Ashly Burch) за роль Элой в Horizon Forbidden West;
Шарлотта Макбёрни (Charlotte McBurney) за роль Амиции де Рун в A Plague Tale: Requiem;
Кристофер Джадж (Christopher Judge) за роль Кратоса в God of War Ragnarok — победа;
Манон Гейдж (Manon Gage) за роль Мариссы Марсель в Immortality;
Санни Салджик (Sunny Suljic) за роль Атрея в God of War Ragnarok.
Games for Impact (игры с важным социальным подтекстом)
A Memoir Blue;
As Dusk Falls — победа;
Citizen Sleeper;
Endling: Extinction is Forever;
Hindsight;
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist.
Лучшая инновация в сфере доступности
As Dusk Falls;
God of War Ragnarok — победа;
Return to Monkey Island;
The Last of Us Part I;
The Quarry.
Лучшее звуковое сопровождение
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2;
Elden Ring;
God of War Ragnarok — победа;
Horizon Forbidden West;
Gran Turismo 7.
Лучшая адаптация
Arcane: League of Legends ("Аркейн") — победа;
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners;
The Cuphead Show!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted
Самая ожидаемая игра
Final Fantasy XVI;
Hogwarts Legacy;
Resident Evil 4;
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — победа;
Starfield.
Лучшая киберспортивная игра
Rocket League;
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive;
Dota 2;
League of Legends;
Valorant — победа.
Лучший киберспортсмен
Женг Chovy Жи Хун (League of Legends);
Ли Faker Сан Хёк (League of Legends);
Финн Karrigan Андерсен (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);
Александр S1mple Костылёв (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);
Джейкоб Yay Вайтекер (Valorant) — победа.
Лучшая киберспортивная команда
DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends);
FaZe Clan (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);
Gen.G (League of Legends);
LA Thieves (Call of Duty);
LOUD (Valorant) — победа.
Лучшее киберспортивное мероприятие
EVO 2022;
2022 League of Legends World Championship — победа;
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational;
PGL Major Antwerp 2022;
Valorant Champions 2022.
Лучший киберспортивный тренер
Андрей B1ad3 Городенский (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);
Матеус bzkA Тараскони (Valorant) — победа;
Эрик d00mbr0s Сандгрен (Valorant);
Роберт Robban Дальстрём (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive);
Го Score Дон Бин (League of Legends).
Лучший стример
Karl Jacobs;
Ludwig — победа;
Nibellion;
Nobru;
QTCinderella.