Издание IGN составило топ-100 лучших игр на Playstation всех времён и народов.

В первую пятёрку попали классические для платформы серии Metal Gear, God of War, The Last of Us, а также один из представителей Souls-like от FromSoftware - Bloodborne.

Metal Gear Solid God of War (2018) Bloodborne Shadow of the Colossus The Last of Us Final Fantasy VII Red Dead Redemption 2 Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Grand Theft Auto V Baldur's Gate 3 Resident Evil 2 (ремейк) The Last of Us Part II Elden Ring Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater "Ведьмак 3: Дикая Охота" Persona 4 Golden Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec Dark Souls Silent Hill 2 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Portal 2 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Resident Evil 4 (ремейк) Persona 5 Royal God of War Ragnarök Tekken 3 Mass Effect 2 Resident Evil Suikoden 2 Final Fantasy X Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 Okami Dishonored 2 Burnout 3: Takedown NieR: Automata Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Tomb Raider Astro Bot Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Titanfall 2 TimeSplitters 2 WipEout XL Guitar Hero 3: Legends of Rock Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker Chrono Cross God of War 2 Demon's Souls (ремейк) Final Fantasy Tactics Grand Theft Auto III The Walking Dead Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Vagrant Story Batman: Arkham City Final Fantasy IX Ghost of Tsushima Crash Bandicoot Journey Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Hitman: World of Assassination PaRappa the Rapper Destiny Rocket League Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Devil May Cry Katamari Damacy Bully Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver Helldivers 2 Need for Speed: Underground 2 Yakuza 0 LittleBigPlanet Driver Returnal Ridge Racer Type 4 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (вторая часть ремейка) Killzone 2 Hotline Miami Medal of Honor: Frontline Monster Hunter World Kingdom Hearts 2 Tetris Effect SSX Tricky DOOM Eternal Horizon Zero Dawn Patapon 3 Pro Evolution Soccer 6 Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Syphon Filter Lumines Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart LocoRoco Jak 2 Deathloop Tearaway Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage Crash Team Racing Ape Escape

Ранее мы рассказывали, что в Steam стартовала осенняя распродажа, которая продлится до 4 декабря. Возможно, там найдётся какая-то игра из списка выше по хорошей цене.

