Издание IGN составило топ-100 лучших игр на Playstation всех времён и народов.
В первую пятёрку попали классические для платформы серии Metal Gear, God of War, The Last of Us, а также один из представителей Souls-like от FromSoftware - Bloodborne.
Топ-100 лучших игр для PlayStation по версии IGN
- Metal Gear Solid
- God of War (2018)
- Bloodborne
- Shadow of the Colossus
- The Last of Us
- Final Fantasy VII
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Resident Evil 2 (ремейк)
- The Last of Us Part II
- Elden Ring
- Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
- Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- "Ведьмак 3: Дикая Охота"
- Persona 4 Golden
- Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec
- Dark Souls
- Silent Hill 2
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
- Portal 2
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Resident Evil 4 (ремейк)
- Persona 5 Royal
- God of War Ragnarök
- Tekken 3
- Mass Effect 2
- Resident Evil
- Suikoden 2
- Final Fantasy X
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
- Okami
- Dishonored 2
- Burnout 3: Takedown
- NieR: Automata
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Tomb Raider
- Astro Bot
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Titanfall 2
- TimeSplitters 2
- WipEout XL
- Guitar Hero 3: Legends of Rock
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
- Chrono Cross
- God of War 2
- Demon's Souls (ремейк)
- Final Fantasy Tactics
- Grand Theft Auto III
- The Walking Dead
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Vagrant Story
- Batman: Arkham City
- Final Fantasy IX
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Crash Bandicoot
- Journey
- Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
- Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
- Hitman: World of Assassination
- PaRappa the Rapper
- Destiny
- Rocket League
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Devil May Cry
- Katamari Damacy
- Bully
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Helldivers 2
- Need for Speed: Underground 2
- Yakuza 0
- LittleBigPlanet
- Driver
- Returnal
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (вторая часть ремейка)
- Killzone 2
- Hotline Miami
- Medal of Honor: Frontline
- Monster Hunter World
- Kingdom Hearts 2
- Tetris Effect
- SSX Tricky
- DOOM Eternal
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Patapon 3
- Pro Evolution Soccer 6
- Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
- Syphon Filter
- Lumines
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- LocoRoco
- Jak 2
- Deathloop
- Tearaway
- Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage
- Crash Team Racing
- Ape Escape
Ранее мы рассказывали, что в Steam стартовала осенняя распродажа, которая продлится до 4 декабря. Возможно, там найдётся какая-то игра из списка выше по хорошей цене.
Видео дня