Metal Gear Solid стала лучшей игрой на Playstation / Фото - Konami

Издание IGN составило топ-100 лучших игр на Playstation всех времён и народов.

В первую пятёрку попали классические для платформы серии Metal Gear, God of War, The Last of Us, а также один из представителей Souls-like от FromSoftware - Bloodborne.

Топ-100 лучших игр для PlayStation по версии IGN

  1. Metal Gear Solid
  2. God of War (2018)
  3. Bloodborne
  4. Shadow of the Colossus
  5. The Last of Us
  6. Final Fantasy VII
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2
  8. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. Baldur's Gate 3
  11. Resident Evil 2 (ремейк)
  12. The Last of Us Part II
  13. Elden Ring
  14. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
  15. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
  16. "Ведьмак 3: Дикая Охота"
  17. Persona 4 Golden
  18. Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec
  19. Dark Souls
  20. Silent Hill 2
  21. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
  22. Portal 2
  23. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  24. Resident Evil 4 (ремейк)
  25. Persona 5 Royal
  26. God of War Ragnarök
  27. Tekken 3
  28. Mass Effect 2
  29. Resident Evil
  30. Suikoden 2
  31. Final Fantasy X
  32. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
  33. Okami
  34. Dishonored 2
  35. Burnout 3: Takedown
  36. NieR: Automata
  37. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  38. Tomb Raider
  39. Astro Bot
  40. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  41. Titanfall 2
  42. TimeSplitters 2
  43. WipEout XL
  44. Guitar Hero 3: Legends of Rock
  45. Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
  46. Chrono Cross
  47. God of War 2
  48. Demon's Souls (ремейк)
  49. Final Fantasy Tactics
  50. Grand Theft Auto III
  51. The Walking Dead
  52. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  53. Vagrant Story
  54. Batman: Arkham City
  55. Final Fantasy IX
  56. Ghost of Tsushima
  57. Crash Bandicoot
  58. Journey
  59. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty
  60. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag
  61. Hitman: World of Assassination
  62. PaRappa the Rapper
  63. Destiny
  64. Rocket League
  65. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
  66. Devil May Cry
  67. Katamari Damacy
  68. Bully
  69. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  70. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  71. Helldivers 2
  72. Need for Speed: Underground 2
  73. Yakuza 0
  74. LittleBigPlanet
  75. Driver
  76. Returnal
  77. Ridge Racer Type 4
  78. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (вторая часть ремейка)
  79. Killzone 2
  80. Hotline Miami
  81. Medal of Honor: Frontline
  82. Monster Hunter World
  83. Kingdom Hearts 2
  84. Tetris Effect
  85. SSX Tricky
  86. DOOM Eternal
  87. Horizon Zero Dawn
  88. Patapon 3
  89. Pro Evolution Soccer 6
  90. Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
  91. Syphon Filter
  92. Lumines
  93. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  94. LocoRoco
  95. Jak 2
  96. Deathloop
  97. Tearaway
  98. Spyro 2: Ripto's Rage
  99. Crash Team Racing
  100. Ape Escape

Ранее мы рассказывали, что в Steam стартовала осенняя распродажа, которая продлится до 4 декабря. Возможно, там найдётся какая-то игра из списка выше по хорошей цене.

