Новый рекорд в альпинизме: непалец покорил самые высокие горы мира за полгода

“MISSION ACHIEVED !” says @nimsdai from the summit of #Shishapangma#14peaks7months#History



At 8:58 hrs local time, Nims and his team reached the summit of Shisha Pangma. Team Members includes: Mingma David Sherpa, Galjen Sherpa and Gesman Tamang.#BremontProjectPossiblepic.twitter.com/PeYUVQ7RnL