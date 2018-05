"Тела разбросаны повсюду, люди плачут": очевидцы рассказали подробности наезда авто в Мельбурне (фото, видео)

Paramedics say they have transported 13 people to a number of hospitals with two people being treated at the scene. MORE: https://t.co/0pY5byFdlq pic.twitter.com/6HgyKIwdOQ

Trams banked up on St Kilda Rd, passengers told to walk the rest of the way. Tram Driver: "There's been a catastrophic incident in the city ... it's bad, it's very bad. Please be careful everyone." @theheraldsunpic.twitter.com/he4xkd2CaX