Над Землей взошла "суперлуна" (фоторепортаж)

08:05, 04 декабря 2017
Наука и IT
В ночь с 3 на 4 декабря Луна достигла наибольших видимых размеров за 2017 год. 

С 17:49 3 декабря жители Земли наблюдали суперлуние. В это время Луна достигла наибольших видимых размеров за 2017 год. 

Луна подошла к Земле на минимальное расстояние за 2017 год - 357 тыс. 495 км. В полночь суперлуна находилась высоко над созвездием Ориона, недалеко от яркой звезды Альдебаран.

Как сообщал УНИАН, еще две "суперлуны" можно будет наблюдать 1 и 31 января. При этом суперлуние 31 января совпадет по времени с полным лунным затмением. 

#суперлуние над Землей#суперлуние 3 декабря#суперлуна над Землей