В сети появились кадры со съемок новой "Матрицы" с Киану Ривзом (фото, видео)

🎥The Matrix 4 filming in #SanFrancisco! - Feb 5 2020

Thanks @KRON4HMadyun 🙏:

"Neo sipping some coffee during production of new Matrix movie ⁦@kron4news⁩ "

Article + 📷👇 (US - apparently not available in Europe)https://t.co/COI5kMOuSi#thematrix4#matrix4#KeanuReevespic.twitter.com/DCVdPDabik