Стали известны итоги церемонии New York Game Awards 2025

В Нью-Йорке прошла церемония награждения New York Game Awards 2025, где "Игрой года" в очередной раз стала Astro Bot.

Кроме того, создатель Alan Wake и человек, подаривший лицо Максу Пэйну, сценарист Сэм Лейк получил на премии звание "Легенды" игровой индустрии.

Награда "Big Apple" за лучшую игру года

  • Balatro
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Astro Bot
  • UFO 50
  • 1000xRESIST
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • EA Sports College Football 25

Награда "Off Broadway" за лучшую инди-игру

  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Balatro
  • I Am Your Beast
  • UFO 50
  • 1000xRESIST
  • Thank Goodness You’re Here!
  • Neva

Награда "Herman Melville" за лучший сценарий

  • Harold Halibut
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • 1000xRESIST
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Phoenix Springs
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Награда "Statue of Liberty" за лучший игровой мир

  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Astro Bot
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Награда "Tin Pan Alley" за лучшую музыку в игре

  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Astro Bot
  • Arco
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • 1000xRESIST

Награда "Great White Way" за лучшую актёрскую игру

  • Абубакар Салим (несколько героев в Tales of Kenzera: ZAU)
  • Джон Бентли (Баррет в Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)
  • Ханна Телл (Макс Колфилд в Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
  • Мелина Юргенс (Сенуа в Senua's Saga: Hellblade II)
  • Трой Бейкер (Индиана Джонс в Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)
  • Умберли Гонсалес (Кей в Star Wars Outlaws)

Награда "Coney Island Dreamland" за лучшую игру для AR/VR

  • Thrasher
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Umurangi Generation VR
  • Skydance’s Behemoth
  • Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire
  • Shattered

Награда "Central Park Children’s Zoo" за лучшую детскую игру

  • Astro Bot
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Little Kitty, Big City
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Награда "A-Train" за лучшую мобильную игру

  • Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Ex Astris
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Награда "Freedom Tower" за лучший ремейк

  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Persona 3 Reload

Награда "Chumley’s Speakeasy" за лучший Hidden Gem

  • Ultros
  • Vampire Therapist
  • Mouthwashing
  • Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
  • Mars After Midnight
  • Starstruck: Hands of Time

Награда "NYC GWB" за лучшее DLC

  • Alan Wake 2 — Night Springs и The Lake House
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — Mask of Darkness
  • Elden Ring — Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Remnant II — The Dark Horizon
  • Splatoon 3 — Side Order
  • Diablo IV — Vessel of Hatred

Специальная премия "Andrew Yoon Legend"

  • Сэм Лейк

Ранее мы рассказывали, что Bloodlines 2 и новый Silent Hill получили возрастные рейтинги в Южной Корее. Это значит, что игры могут выйти совсем скоро.

Видео дня

Вас также могут заинтересовать новости: