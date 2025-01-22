В Нью-Йорке прошла церемония награждения New York Game Awards 2025, где "Игрой года" в очередной раз стала Astro Bot.
Кроме того, создатель Alan Wake и человек, подаривший лицо Максу Пэйну, сценарист Сэм Лейк получил на премии звание "Легенды" игровой индустрии.
Награда "Big Apple" за лучшую игру года
- Balatro
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Astro Bot
- UFO 50
- 1000xRESIST
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- EA Sports College Football 25
Награда "Off Broadway" за лучшую инди-игру
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Balatro
- I Am Your Beast
- UFO 50
- 1000xRESIST
- Thank Goodness You’re Here!
- Neva
Награда "Herman Melville" за лучший сценарий
- Harold Halibut
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- 1000xRESIST
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Phoenix Springs
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Награда "Statue of Liberty" за лучший игровой мир
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Astro Bot
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Награда "Tin Pan Alley" за лучшую музыку в игре
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Astro Bot
- Arco
- Black Myth: Wukong
- 1000xRESIST
Награда "Great White Way" за лучшую актёрскую игру
- Абубакар Салим (несколько героев в Tales of Kenzera: ZAU)
- Джон Бентли (Баррет в Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth)
- Ханна Телл (Макс Колфилд в Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
- Мелина Юргенс (Сенуа в Senua's Saga: Hellblade II)
- Трой Бейкер (Индиана Джонс в Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)
- Умберли Гонсалес (Кей в Star Wars Outlaws)
Награда "Coney Island Dreamland" за лучшую игру для AR/VR
- Thrasher
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Umurangi Generation VR
- Skydance’s Behemoth
- Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire
- Shattered
Награда "Central Park Children’s Zoo" за лучшую детскую игру
- Astro Bot
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Sonic X Shadow Generations
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Награда "A-Train" за лучшую мобильную игру
- Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Ex Astris
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Награда "Freedom Tower" за лучший ремейк
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered
- Silent Hill 2
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Persona 3 Reload
Награда "Chumley’s Speakeasy" за лучший Hidden Gem
- Ultros
- Vampire Therapist
- Mouthwashing
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
- Mars After Midnight
- Starstruck: Hands of Time
Награда "NYC GWB" за лучшее DLC
- Alan Wake 2 — Night Springs и The Lake House
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — Mask of Darkness
- Elden Ring — Shadow of the Erdtree
- Remnant II — The Dark Horizon
- Splatoon 3 — Side Order
- Diablo IV — Vessel of Hatred
Специальная премия "Andrew Yoon Legend"
- Сэм Лейк
Ранее мы рассказывали, что Bloodlines 2 и новый Silent Hill получили возрастные рейтинги в Южной Корее. Это значит, что игры могут выйти совсем скоро.
