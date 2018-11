В США стартовал космический корабль Cygnus с грузом для МКС

LIFTOFF! @northropgrumman’s #Antares rocket just launched from @NASA_Wallops in Virginia. Heading to @Space_Station, the #Cygnus cargo vehicle will deliver about 7,400 pounds of @ISS_Research and cargo. Watch as it continues its journey into space: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTipic.twitter.com/vpUXFYvK6S