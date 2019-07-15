Total black: принц Гарри и Меган Маркл посетили премьеру фильма "Король Лев" в Лондоне (фото)
В субботу герцогиня Сассекская вместе с герцогиней Кембриджской посетили финала Уимблдонского турнира. А уже в воскресенье Меган вместе с мужем принцем Гарри приехала в кинотеатр Одеон в Лондоне на премьерный показ фильма "Король Лев".
Этот выход стал первым официальным совместным выходом пары после рождения их сына Арчи, крещение которого, напомним, состоялось неделю назад.
The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex attended the #Wimbledon 🎾 Ladies’ Singles Final today. Well done to Serena Williams and Simona Halep on a fantastic match, and congratulations Simona on your first Wimbledon title! Ahead of the match, The Duchess of Cambridge met junior players Kamilla Bartone, Oksana Selekhmeteva, Polina Kudermetova, and Giulia Morlet at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. 📷PA #WimbledonFinal #Wimbledon2019
На красной дорожке 37-летняя герцогиня Меган блистала в черном платье средней длины от Jason Wu с прозрачным верхом, лаконичных лодочках от Aquazzura и с клатчем от Gucci в руках.
Также в образе Меган мы видим новые серьги от Nikos Koulis. Ее волосы были собраны в красивый пучок сзади, на лице был легкий вечерний макияж.
Читайте такжеПапарацци впервые подловили Меган Маркл с 2-месячным сыном на улице (фоторепортаж)
А вот принц Гарри для выхода в свет выбрал классический костюм с бабочкой.
Супруги радостно позировало фотографам и общались со звездными гостями. В прошлом Меган часто выходила на красную дорожку, но как королевская особа теперь делает это довольно редко.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended #TheLionKing European premiere in London at the Odeon Theatre. In celebration of the film's release, The Walt Disney Company announced #ProtectThePride, a global conservation campaign to support efforts protecting the rapidly diminishing lion population across Africa. As a part of their commitment to this cause, Disney also made a donation to The Duke of Sussex's upcoming environment & community initiative which will be formally announced this autumn. The Duke and Duchess are committed to advancing conservation efforts across Africa and around the world, and working with communities to ensure a sustainable future for the planet. This evening Their Royal Highnesses had the pleasure of meeting the cast and creative team behind the film, as well as supporters of @africanparksnetwork, of which The Duke is President. Photo credit: PA images / Getty images - Chris Jackson