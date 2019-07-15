цей матеріал доступний українською

Total black: принц Гарри и Меган Маркл посетили премьеру фильма "Король Лев" в Лондоне (фото)

10:30, 15 июля 2019
фото instagram.com/sussexroyal

В субботу герцогиня Сассекская вместе с герцогиней Кембриджской посетили финала Уимблдонского турнира. А уже в воскресенье Меган вместе с мужем принцем Гарри приехала в кинотеатр Одеон в Лондоне на премьерный показ фильма "Король Лев".

Этот выход стал первым официальным совместным выходом пары после рождения их сына Арчи, крещение которого, напомним, состоялось неделю назад.

На красной дорожке 37-летняя герцогиня Меган блистала в черном платье средней длины от Jason Wu с прозрачным верхом, лаконичных лодочках от Aquazzura и с клатчем от Gucci в руках.

Также в образе Меган мы видим новые серьги от Nikos Koulis. Ее волосы были собраны в красивый пучок сзади, на лице был легкий вечерний макияж.

А вот принц Гарри для выхода в свет выбрал классический костюм с бабочкой.

Супруги радостно позировало фотографам и общались со звездными гостями. В прошлом Меган часто выходила на красную дорожку, но как королевская особа теперь делает это довольно редко.

