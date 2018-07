Солнечное затмение в пятницу, 13-го: появились первые кадры

July 13, 2018 the new moon will partially cover the sun; the 1st #FridayThe13th#SolarEclipse since Dec. 13, 1974. We won’t have another one until September 13, 2080. All three of these Friday the 13th solar eclipses – in 1974, 2018 and 2080 – are partial https://t.co/MInC7fC02kpic.twitter.com/AjeyBrVa4M