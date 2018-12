"Миссия завершена": пес Джорджа Буша-старшего трогательно простился с ним у гроба (фото, видео)

President George H. W. Bush’s service dog, Sully lies next to the casket of the former president as the nation awaits a week of memorial services to honor the former Commander in Chief. A touching moment for a man loved by so many. 🐕

Публикация от THE B  S I C C A T H O L I C (@the.basic.catholic) 2 Дек 2018 в 11:12 PST