"Мир сошел с ума": "голый" снимок самой полной в мире модели взбудоражило сеть (фото)

This month tested my mental health, but here I am, still standing, still grateful, still happy, still a fat covergirl... but I’m also fucking exhausted. I know this photo will piss people off, it will be shared worldwide while being mocked & judged, saying how I’m “negatively affecting” impressionable young minds, & I’m prepared for that. My body has always felt like a war zone, but I’ve made peace with that. It’s your minds that need to change. - This is a photo that wasn’t used from my @selfmagazine cover shoot a couple months ago & I am still in awe of how beautifully @catherineservel captured me. #effyourbeautystandards

A post shared by T E S S (@tessholliday) on Sep 25, 2018 at 1:37pm PDT