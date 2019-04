Ученые назвали новые виды насекомых в честь пришельцев из «Доктора Кто» и печенья Oreo (фото)

Dr Erinn Fagan-Jefferies @UniofAdelaide has named one of 10 new wasp species after us! (Choeras bushblitz), aww thanks Erinn 🥰. Other cool names include Sathon oreo for its stripy antennae (seen here) and Choeras zygon (after the Dr Who Zygon aliens it acts like 😳). pic.twitter.com/yfeqrwdMEl