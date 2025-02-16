Microsoft неожиданно удалила некоторые, не самые старые, процессоры Intel из списка поддерживаемых новейшей версии Windows 11 24H2. Это коснулось как настольных, так и мобильных чипов.
Как заметили журналисты Wccftech, в обновленном списке процессоров Intel нет моделей Core 10-го поколения, 9-го и 8-го поколений. Также "под нож" попали мобильные модели Intel Comet Lake, Ice Lake U и Y.
Полный список выглядит следующим образом:
Intel Core 10-го поколения
- Intel Core i3-1000G1
- Intel Core i3-1000G4
- Intel Core i3-1005G1
- Intel Core i3-10300T
- Intel Core i3-10305
- Intel Core i3 10305T
- Intel Core i3-10320
- Intel Core i3-10325
- Intel Core i3-10300
- Intel Core i3-10100
- Intel Core i3-10100E
- Intel Core i3-10100F
- Intel Core i3-10100T
- Intel Core i3-10100TE
- Intel Core i3-10100Y
- Intel Core i3-10110Y
- Intel Core i3-10105
- Intel Core i3-10105F
- Intel Core i3-10105T
- Intel Core i3-10110U
- Intel Core i5-10210U
- Intel Core i5 10210Y
- Intel Core i5-10300H
- Intel Core i5 1030G4
- Intel Core i5-1030G7
- Intel Core i5 10310U
- Intel Core i5-10310Y
- Intel Core i5-1035G1
- Intel Core i5-1035G4
- Intel Core i5-1035G7
- Intel Core i5-1038NG7
- Intel Core i5-10400
- Intel Core i5-10400F
- Intel Core i5-10400H
- Intel Core i5-10400T
- Intel Core i5-10500
- Intel Core i5-10500E
- Intel Core i5-10500H
- Intel Core i5-10500T
- Intel Core i5-10500TE
- Intel Core i5-10505
- Intel Core i5-10600
- Intel Core i5-10600K
- Intel Core i5-10600KF
- Intel Core i5-10600T
- Intel Core i7-10510U
- Intel Core i7-10510Y
- Intel Core i7-1060G7
- Intel Core i7-10610U
- Intel Core i7-1065G7
- Intel Core i7-1068G7
- Intel Core i7-1068NG7
- Intel Core i7-10700
- Intel Core i7-10700E
- Intel Core i7-10700F
- Intel Core i7-10700K
- Intel Core i7-10700KF
- Intel Core i7-10700T
- Intel Core i7-10700TE
- Intel Core i7-10710U
- Intel Core i7-10750H
- Intel Core i7-10810U
- Intel Core i7-10850H
- Intel Core i7-10870H
- Intel Core i7-10875H
Intel Core 9-го поколения
- Intel Core i5-9300H
- Intel Core i5-9300HF
- Intel Core i5-9400
- Intel Core i5-9400F
- Intel Core i5-9400H
- Intel Core i5-9400T
- Intel Core i5-9500
- Intel Core i5-9500E
- Intel Core i5-9500F
- Intel Core i5-9500T
- Intel Core i5-9500TE
- Intel Core i5-9600
- Intel Core i5-9600K
- Intel Core i5-9600KF
- Intel Core i5-9600T
Intel Core 8-го поколения
- Intel Core i5-8200Y
- Intel Core i5-8210Y
- Intel Core i5-8250U
- Intel Core i5-8257U
- Intel Core i5-8259U
- Intel Core i5-8260U
- Intel Core i5-8265U
- Intel Core i5-8269U
- Intel Core i5-8279U
- Intel Core i5-8300H
- Intel Core i5-8305G
- Intel Core i5-8310Y
- Intel Core i5-8350U
- Intel Core i5-8365U
- Intel Core i5-8365UE
- Intel Core i5-8400
- Intel Core i5-8400B
- Intel Core i5-8400H
- Intel Core i5-8400T
- Intel Core i5-8500
- Intel Core i5-8500B
- Intel Core i5-8500T
- Intel Core i5-8600
- Intel Core i5-8600K
- Intel Core i5-8600T
Стоит отметить, что эти процессоры были удалены из списка поддержки конкретно для Windows 11 24H2. Это не означает, что операционка не будет работать на этих CPU, но пользователи таких ПК не будут получать обновлений ОС. В том числе как раз 24H2, которое стало самым большим в истории ОС.
В такой ситуации пользователи могут вернуться к поддерживаемым версиям Windows 10. Жизненный цикл "десятки" заканчивается в октябре, но Microsoft впервые предлагает пользователям возможность продолжить пользоваться старой ОС и получать обновления платно. За 30 долларов можно получить дополнительный год поддержки.
Напомним, в январе 2025 года доля компьютеров с Windows 11 выросла до 36,65%. Это рекордное значение с момента релиза операционной системы осенью 2021 года. Но до Windows 10 все равно еще довольно далеко – ее доля в январе 2025-го составила 60.37%