Чикагский океанариум закрыли из-за коронавируса (фото, видео)

18:55, 17 марта 2020
Экология
Иллюстрация / фото УНИАН

Океанариум Шедда, в американском Чикаго, закрылся для посетителей из-за коронавируса. Теперь пустыми помещениями гуляет пара хохлатых пингвинов — Эдвард и Энни: их работники океанариума выпустили из вольеров.

Приключениями пары пингвинов работники океанариума делятся в Twitter и Instagram, пишет Громадське. Так, Эдвард и Энни обожают учить других обитателей океанариума — как рыб из Амазонии.

Иногда пингвины просто любуются архитектурой здания.

Работники океанариума уверяют, что не оставляют животных без присмотра. Тем более, что у пингвинов на следующей неделе начнется брачный сезон, который океанариум также планирует освещать онлайн.

Не могут пингвины пропустить и такие популярные праздники, как День святого Патрика, который празднуется 17 марта.

Океанариум Шедда закрыли на двухнедельный карантин через коронавирус 13 марта.

