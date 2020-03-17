Чикагский океанариум закрыли из-за коронавируса (фото, видео)
Океанариум Шедда, в американском Чикаго, закрылся для посетителей из-за коронавируса. Теперь пустыми помещениями гуляет пара хохлатых пингвинов — Эдвард и Энни: их работники океанариума выпустили из вольеров.
Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020
Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington казалось most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also казалось interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD
Приключениями пары пингвинов работники океанариума делятся в Twitter и Instagram, пишет Громадське. Так, Эдвард и Энни обожают учить других обитателей океанариума — как рыб из Амазонии.
The adventure continues! 🐧🐧— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020
This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd's rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe
Иногда пингвины просто любуются архитектурой здания.
Penguins like Edward and Annie will begin to build their nests next week. Join us for digitally nesting coverage! In the meantime, we will be sharing lots of different animal updates (and yes, Wellington will return!) 🐧👀 (2/3) pic.twitter.com/eCYKOwdOMz— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020
Работники океанариума уверяют, что не оставляют животных без присмотра. Тем более, что у пингвинов на следующей неделе начнется брачный сезон, который океанариум также планирует освещать онлайн.
Не могут пингвины пропустить и такие популярные праздники, как День святого Патрика, который празднуется 17 марта.
It's a #StPatricksDay penguin party! 💚🐧 While we can't go out & party, the animals can! Our caretakers are committed to providing enriching activities (like edible shamrocks) for the animals with or without guests here to see it. Check in throughout the day to see more! pic.twitter.com/Xz1bXd2zk0— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 17, 2020
Океанариум Шедда закрыли на двухнедельный карантин через коронавирус 13 марта.