Селене Гомес сделали операцию по трансплантации почки, которую ей отдала подруга

15:28, 14 сентября 2017
Пересадка органа была необходима, чтобы избежать возврата болезни певицы.

Селена Гомес поблагодарила подруге / фото instagram.com/selenagomez

Близкая подруга американской певицы Селены Гомес отдала ей свою почку, в трансплантации которой нуждалась звезда в связи со своей болезнью. Об этом Гомес сообщила в своем Instagram.

Певица отметила, что без пересадки почки ее болезнь – волчанка, может вернуться. Подругу, которая стала донором для звезды зовут Франция Рая.

«Она сделала для меня подарок и пошла на жертву, отдав свою почку мне. Я невероятно благословенная. Я так сильно тебя люблю», - написала Гомес.

