Меган Маркл официально вышла из декрета (фото)
Герцогиня Сассекская Меган сегодня, 12 сентября, официально вышла из декрета и вернулась к работе после рождения сына Арчи.
Жена принца Гарри появилась в Лондоне на крыше магазина на Оксфорд-стрит, где состоялся запуск ее капсульной коллекции, которую она создала с известным брендом демократической одежды Marks and Spencer, пишет ТСН.
Для официального выхода Меган выбрала наряд собственного производства, из новой коллекции под названием Smart Set.
Перед папарацци герцогиня позировала в белой рубашке и черных брюках, дополнив классический образ рыжими лодочками.
А перед тем, как появиться на публику, герцогиня Меган запостила на официальной странице Сассекских в Instagram фотографии с лукбука новой коллекции одежды.
"После переезда в Великобританию мне было важно лично встречаться с теми сообществами и организациями, которые проделывают очень важную работу, и помогать им по мере сил увеличивать их возможности. В прошлом сентябре мы выпустили кулинарную книгу Together вместе с женщинами с Hubb Kitchen. Сегодня, спустя год, я рада рассказать о запуске другой инициативы в поддержку женщин", - написала в фотоблоге Меган.
Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London...Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity - in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo - are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet - a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space. • “Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the ‘Together’ cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of supporting women women, and communities working together for the greater good. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition. Convening In several companies rather than one, we've demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of” - The Duchess of Sussex The collection, which features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today, with the objective of selling enough units to give Smart Works the essentials they need to help dress clients for the coming year! For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works, this 1:1 model allows customers to directly support the Smart women Works by playing a part in their success story - how they look and more importantly, how they feel. Photo © @JennyZarins
Стоит отметить, что коллекция будет продаваться две недели. Средства от продажи одежды будут перечислены в Smart Works.