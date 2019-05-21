Элегантная Кейт показала Елизавете II свой сад (фоторепортаж)

Элегантная Кейт показала Елизавете II свой сад (фоторепортаж)

14:27, 21 мая 2019
Звезды
257 0

Жена принца Уильяма Кейт, которая на днях представила свой сад на выставке цветов, решила похвастаться своим творением перед королевой Елизаветой II.

Читайте такжеКенсингтонский дворец опубликовал фото принцессы Шарлотты в честь ее дня рождения

Так, герцогиня Кембриджская привела родственницу на фестиваль цветов Chelsea Flower Garden, где представлен ее ландшафтный проект "Возвращение к природе". Над своим садом Кейт работала в соавторстве с ландшафтными дизайнерами Андре Дэвисом и Адамом Уайтом.

Для променада с королевой Кейт выбрала легкое платье в пол с цветочным принтом, которое дополнила босоножками цвета кэмел на танкетке. Интересно, что королева Елизавета II также была в цветочном платье, однако его едва было видно из-под пальто салатового цвета.

Напомним, что на днях принц Уильям и Кейт показали, как провели время с детьми на природе. Герцоги Кембриджские умилили семейными снимками с отдыха.

Если вы заметили ошибку, выделите ее мышкой и нажмите Ctrl+Enter
Теги: #Елизавета II#королева Елизавета#Кейт Миддлтон