Принц Гарри и Меган Маркл решили выйти из королевской семьи

03:16, 09 января 2020
REUTERS

Об этом они сообщили в Instagram.

По их словам, они планируют жить на два дома - в Британии и Северной Америке, продолжая «оказывать полноценную поддержку» королеве Елизавете Второй. Также они хотят стремиться к финансовой независимости.

В планах у пары создать новую прогрессивную роль внутри института монархии.

Принц Гарри и Меган Маркл заявили, что решение было принято после нескольких месяцев раздумий и обсуждений.

«Жизнь на два континента позволит нам вырастить сына с уважением к королевской традиции, которой он принадлежит по праву рождения, и одновременно расширит личное пространство нашей семьи и даст возможность сосредоточиться на новом этапе в жизни, частью которого будет создание благотворительного фонда», - сказали они в заявлении.

Как сообщал УНИАН, принц Гарри и Меган Маркл сыграли свадьбу 19 мая 2018 года в Виндзорском замке. Церемония венчания состоялась в часовне Святого Георгия.

