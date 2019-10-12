Принц Уильям сходил в спортбар с главным тренером «Челси» (фото, видео)
Принц Уильям и главный тренер лондонского футбольного клуба «Челси» Фрэнк Лэмпард вместе отправились в спортбар следить за выступлением сборной Англии в рамках отборочного тура чемпионата Европы 2020 года.
Imagine if we talked about mental health as much as we talk about football. Prince William and @ChelseaFC Head Coach @FrankLampard joined football fans to watch England’s match with the Czech Republic ⚽️🍻 and discuss the importance of encouraging more people – particularly men – to feel comfortable talking about their mental health, and feel able to support their friends and families. Men are less likely than women to speak about their mental health (41% for men in comparison with 56% for women), and suicide remains the biggest killer of men under 45. The simple act of starting a conversation can often be the start of a more positive future. Each of the fans in the pub with The Duke and Frank to watch #CZEENG has been supported by @mindcharity and @calmzone – and were joined by someone who has supported them through difficult times in the past. Football is a powerful way for men to have a conversation about how they are feeling, whether it is watching a game with their mates or having a kick around with friends or teammates – through Heads Up we want to help everyone feel as comfortable talking about mental health as they are talking football. For immediate support 🇬🇧📱 text ‘Heads Up’ to 85258 any time of day or night to be connected with a trained @GiveUsAShoutInsta volunteer to talk about what you’re going through, and help make a plan to keep yourself safe 📷 Kensington Palace / PA #HeadsUp @heads_together @england
Как сообщает Daily Mail, в пабе они охотно общались с футбольными фанатами и другими посетителями.
К слову, в 2006 году принц Уильям занимал должность президента Футбольной ассоциации Англии (FA), так что посещение им футбольных мероприятий и общение с болельщиками когда-то были для герцога Кембриджского частью служебных обязанностей.
