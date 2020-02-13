цей матеріал доступний українською

Много улыбалась: герцогиня Кембриджская пришла на ферму (фото, видео)

11:35, 13 февраля 2020
Звезды
Герцогиня Кембриджская Кэтрин совершила визит на ферму The Ark в Ньютаунардсе, в Северной Ирландии. 

Герцогиня была запечатлена фотографами вместе с альпакой, судя по фото, Кэтрин пребывала в восторге и много улыбалась. Визит герцогини запланирован в рамках инициативы о воспитании следующего поколения детей, которая называлась: "Пять главных вопросов о детях младше 5 лет", пишет ТСН.

Во время этого визита герцогиня Кэтрин продемонстрировала достаточно лаконичный и повседневный образ. На ней была куртка от бренда Barbour, в которой герцогиня уже неоднократно появлялась на публике. Также на Кейт сегодня голубой свитер с высоким воротником, черные джинсы-скинни и тоже любимые сапоги от Penelope Chilvers стоимостью 630 долларов. В ушах у герцогини золотые серьги в виде лепестков, на лице - легкий макияж, а волосы уложены красивыми кудрями. 

В рамках этой встречи фотографировалась герцогиня не только с альпакой, но и с детьми. На этих снимках она, как обычно, выглядела веселой и очень задорной.

Этот визит герцогини Кэтрин не был анонсирован накануне.

Ранее, как сообщал УНИАН, герцогиня в компании супруга принца Уильяма, а также принца Чарльза и герцогини Корнуольской посетила Национальный военный реабилитационный центр Стэнфорд Холл в Лафборо. На мероприятие герцогиня надела аутфит со смыслом.

