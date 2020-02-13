Много улыбалась: герцогиня Кембриджская пришла на ферму (фото, видео)
Герцогиня Кембриджская Кэтрин совершила визит на ферму The Ark в Ньютаунардсе, в Северной Ирландии.
Герцогиня была запечатлена фотографами вместе с альпакой, судя по фото, Кэтрин пребывала в восторге и много улыбалась. Визит герцогини запланирован в рамках инициативы о воспитании следующего поколения детей, которая называлась: "Пять главных вопросов о детях младше 5 лет", пишет ТСН.
Во время этого визита герцогиня Кэтрин продемонстрировала достаточно лаконичный и повседневный образ. На ней была куртка от бренда Barbour, в которой герцогиня уже неоднократно появлялась на публике. Также на Кейт сегодня голубой свитер с высоким воротником, черные джинсы-скинни и тоже любимые сапоги от Penelope Chilvers стоимостью 630 долларов. В ушах у герцогини золотые серьги в виде лепестков, на лице - легкий макияж, а волосы уложены красивыми кудрями.
So brave!! 🐍 🐍 🐍 The Duchess of Cambridge at the Ark Open Farm, Newtownards today. This was part of her UK tour to promote her landmark early years survey. The Duchess of Cambridge's ‘5 Big questions on the Under-Fives’ has attracted 200,000 responses, making it the biggest ever open survey of its kind in the UK, Kensington Palace says. Kate says: “I wanted to hear directly from people across the UK and it's great to have been able to talk to people in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and across England about their experiences. I want to thank the 200,000 people who have filled it out because each and every response will help show us what society really thinks about raising the next generation. I am excited to hear from even more people before it closes on February 21.” #5bigquestions
В рамках этой встречи фотографировалась герцогиня не только с альпакой, но и с детьми. На этих снимках она, как обычно, выглядела веселой и очень задорной.
Этот визит герцогини Кэтрин не был анонсирован накануне.
Today The Duchess of Cambridge has taken her UK-wide #5BigQuestions survey to Northern Ireland and Scotland, starting with a visit to @TheArkOpenFarm in County Down, Northern Ireland. The #5BigQuestions Survey aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come – visit the link in our bio to fill out the survey. At the farm The Duchess spoke with local parents and grandparents about their experiences of raising young children, and their thoughts on the early years. What we experience in our earliest years – from in the womb to the age of five – is instrumental in shaping our future lives. The Duchess has spent time meeting families across the country and hearing about the issues they face, in addition to speaking with academics, experts, organisations and practitioners. The ‘5 Big Questions on the Under 5s’ survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society positively that will affect their lifelong outcomes. Photos © Kensington Palace
Ранее, как сообщал УНИАН, герцогиня в компании супруга принца Уильяма, а также принца Чарльза и герцогини Корнуольской посетила Национальный военный реабилитационный центр Стэнфорд Холл в Лафборо. На мероприятие герцогиня надела аутфит со смыслом.