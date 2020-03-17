цей матеріал доступний українською

Звезда "Игры престолов" заболел коронавирусом

03:13, 17 марта 2020
Звезды
Кристофер Хивью / фото IMDb

Норвежский актер Кристофер Хивью, популярность которому принесла роль Тормунда в сериале «Игра престолов», рассказал в своем Instagram, что подхватил новый коронавирус, и ему теперь придется самоизолироваться.

Он сообщил, что его тест на коронавирусную инфекцию оказался положительным.

«Я со своей семьей буду находиться дома столько, сколько потребуется», — написал Хивью.

Актер добавил, что сейчас он имеет только легкие симптомы простуды.

