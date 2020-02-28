цей матеріал доступний українською

Принц Гарри записал песню с Бон Джови (видео)

18:20, 28 февраля 2020
Принц Гарри спел с Бон Джови / скриншот

Читайте такжеКанада откажет принцу Гарри и Меган Маркл в госохране (видео)Фрагмент песни Unbroken появился на странице принца и его супруги Меган Маркл в Instagram.

Над треком работали на знаменитой лондонской студии Эбби-роуд, где свои творения записывали The Beatles, Pink Floyd и Oasis.

Новая композиция станет гимном Invictus Games (Игры непобежденных), которые должны пройти в мае в Гааге.

Ранее УНИАН сообщал, что внук Елизаветы II попросил обращаться к нему без королевского титула.

