Принц Гарри записал песню с Бон Джови (видео)
Британский принц Гарри вместе с американским музыкантом, основателем рок-группы Bon Jovi Джоном Бон Джови записал совместную композицию.
Читайте такжеКанада откажет принцу Гарри и Меган Маркл в госохране (видео)Фрагмент песни Unbroken появился на странице принца и его супруги Меган Маркл в Instagram.
Над треком работали на знаменитой лондонской студии Эбби-роуд, где свои творения записывали The Beatles, Pink Floyd и Oasis.
Новая композиция станет гимном Invictus Games (Игры непобежденных), которые должны пройти в мае в Гааге.
Testing, testing🎙… • Recorded inside Abbey Road Studios, home to The Beatles and other music legends, The Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir for a special live session in aid of the Invictus Games Foundation. The song being played, called ‘Unbroken’, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on those veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI), to honour their service and acknowledge the strength of the Armed Forces community. The Duke and JBJ are both strong supporters of the military community, with The Duke founding the Invictus Games in 2014. The Invictus Games Choir, made up of wounded, injured and sick veterans and serving personnel from all services and different ranks of the UK Armed Forces, have come together to use the power of music to aid their recovery. Although The Duke was unable to sing, leaving the vocals to the professionals, the special single that was recorded in Studio 2 where The Beatles recorded 11 out of their 13 albums, and will be released in March in support of the @WeAreInvictusGames. Video © SussexRoyal
