Кейт Миддлтон представила свой фотопроект, посвященный жертвам Холокоста (фото)
Жена принца Уильяма Кейт, которая в свободное от королевских обязанностей время увлекается фотографией, сейчас представила свой новый фотопроект, посвященный жертвам Холокоста.
Герцогиня Кембрижська в честь 75-летия со дня окончания Холокоста приняла участие в проекте #HolocaustMemorialDay и опубликовала личные снимки с жертвами преследования, которые выжили в те времена.
На фотографиях, которые размещены в официальном Instagram Кенсингтонского дворца изображены мужчина и женщина вместе с их внуками.
"На первой фотографии изображен Стивен Франк с внучками - Мэгги и Трикси. Вместе со своей матерью и братьями Стивен был сначала отправлен в концлагерь Вестерборк, а затем в Терезиенштадт. Стивен и его братья оказались тремя из 93 выживших там детей. Всего в эти лагеря было выслано более 15 тысяч детей", - говорится в заметке к фотографиям.
"Герцогиня также сняла Ивонн Бернстайн с ее внучкой Хлое. Ивонн пряталась от нацистов во Франции. Она передвигалась по стране вместе со своими тетей и дядей - им приходилось постоянно менять место жительства и имена", - указано под фото.
As part of the commemorations for the 75th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust, The Duchess of Cambridge has taken photographs of two Holocaust survivors with their grandchildren. The first photograph features Steven Frank with his granddaughters, Maggie and Trixie. Alongside his mother and brothers, Steven was sent to Westerbork transit camp then to Theresienstadt. Steven and his brothers were 3 of only 93 children who survived the camp - 15,000 children were sent there. The Duchess also photographed Ивонн Bernstein with her granddaughter Chloe. Ивонн was a hidden child in France, travelling in the care of her aunt and uncle and frequently changing homes and names. The Duchess said: “I wanted to make the portraits deeply personal to Yvonne and Steven – a celebration of family and the life that they have built since they both arrived in Britain in the 1940s. The families brought items of personal significance with them which are included in the photographs. It was a true honour to have been asked to participate in this project and I hope in some way Yvonne and Steven's memories will be kept alive as they pass the baton to the next generation.” The portraits will form part of a new exhibition opening later this year by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety , which will feature 75 images of survivors and their family members. The exhibition will honour the victims of the Holocaust and celebrate the full lives that survivors have built in the UK, whilst inspiring people to consider their own responsibility to remember and share the stories of those who endured Nazi persecution. Portraits ©The Duchess of Cambridge
О том, как происходили съемки, рассказала в заметке сама герцогиня Кембриджская.
"Несмотря на невероятную травму, которую они получили в самом начале своей жизни, Ивонна Бернштейн и Стивен Франк - две найжиттєствердні человека, с которыми мне пришлось встретиться. Я хотела сделать глубоко личные портреты Ивонн и Стивена, чтобы отметить рождение их семьи и жизни, которую они построили, когда приехали в Великобританию в 1940-х годах. Для меня было большой честью принять участие в этом проекте, и я надеюсь, что память Ивонн и Стивена каким-то образом будет жить в следующих поколениях, и то, через что они прошли, никогда не будет забыто. Их истории останутся со мной навсегда", - заявила Миддлтон.
Интересно, что снимки, которые были сделаны в Кенсингтонском дворце, станут частью выставки, посвященной жертвам Холокоста, которая днями откроется в Лондоне.
Today is #HolocaustMemorialDay, which takes place each year on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, and honours survivors of the Holocaust, Nazi Persecution, and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. Earlier this month, The Duchess of Cambridge met two Holocaust survivors, Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, as she took photographs for a project by @holocaustmemorialdaytrust, Jewish News and @royalphotographicsociety to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust. The Duchess's photographs will be included in an exhibition of 75 images of survivors and their family members, which will open later this year. “The harrowing atrocities of the Holocaust, which were caused by the most unthinkable evil will forever lay heavy in our hearts. Yet it is so often through the most unimaginable adversity that the most remarkable people flourish. Despite unbelievable trauma at the start of their lives, Ивонн Bernstein and Steven Frank are two of the most life-affirming people that I have had the privilege to meet. They look back on their experiences with sadness but also with gratitude that they were some of the lucky few to make it through. Their stories will stay with me forever.” – The Duchess of Cambridge Photographs © Kensington Palace