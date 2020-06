В колготках и корсетах: Кайли Дженнер с сестрой снялись в мега-сексуальном видео

wow wow wow 🖤 can’t believe i’m finally announcing my next collection for @kyliecosmetics .. and it’s with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner! the KENDALL X KYLIE collaboration is launching on the 26th! we have been dreaming this up for quite some time so i hope you guys love it! stay tuned on my stories today for the official reveal. 🖤 @morellibrothers

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Jun 20, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT