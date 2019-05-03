цей матеріал доступний українською

Титул «Мисс США» завоевала адвокат, работающая с заключенными (фото, видео)

14:56, 03 мая 2019
Мир
REUTERS

За право стать Мисс США 2019 боролись девушки, представительницы самых разных профессий и среди них учительницы, медсестры и даже военные, передает USA Today.

Первой вице-мисс США стала Алеханда Гонсалес из штата Нью Мексико, а второй вице-мисс США - Трианна Брауни из Оклахомы. Церемонию Мисс США в этом году принимал город Рено, штат Невада.

