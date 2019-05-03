Титул «Мисс США» завоевала адвокат, работающая с заключенными (фото, видео)
Новой "Мисс США" стала 28-летняя Челсли Крист, юрист-волонтер, работающая с заключенными.
За право стать Мисс США 2019 боролись девушки, представительницы самых разных профессий и среди них учительницы, медсестры и даже военные, передает USA Today.
Первой вице-мисс США стала Алеханда Гонсалес из штата Нью Мексико, а второй вице-мисс США - Трианна Брауни из Оклахомы. Церемонию Мисс США в этом году принимал город Рено, штат Невада.
“Glass ceilings can be broken wearing either a skirt or pants ~~ @chesliekryst Chelsie Kryst, Miss USA 2019. Chelsie earned a JD law degree and an MBA before becoming a civil litigation attorney who does pro bono work to reduce sentences for inmates. Earlier in the pageant, she told a story of how she’ll never forget the time a judge at a law conference told her to wear a skirt instead of pants because judges prefer skirts. "I wanted feedback on my legal argument like the men in the competition but instead we talked about my pants. Since then, I’ve built a blog for women’s work wear fashion, volunteered for Dress for Success, earned my MBA, and built a career as an attorney because glass ceilings can be broken wearing either a skirt or pants!” YOU GO GIRL!!! #tiarasandcrownsinc #MissUSA #MissUniverse #MissTeenUSA #MissUSA2019 #MissUSA2018 #RenoTahoe #MissNorthCarolina #MissNorthCarolinaUSA #USA
SISTERHOOD ✨ Newly crowned Miss USA 2019 is welcomed to the sisterhood by her fellow MUO sister queens, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Elisa Gray, Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers and Miss Teen USA 2019 Kaliegh Garris. All confidently beautiful! ✨🌌♥️👑🇵🇭🇺🇸 ••• #catrionagray #confidentlybeautiful #missuniverse #missuniverse2018 #missuniversephilippines #missphilippines #philippines #chesliekryst #missusa #missusa2019 #sarahrosesummers #missusa2018 #kalieghgarris #missteenusa2019 #missteenusa #nebraska #northcarolina #connecticut #usa #renotahoe #reno #renonevada #grandsierraresort #sisterhood
For months, my alarm rang daily at 4:45am so I could get in a morning workout. In the weeks leading up to my departure for Miss USA, I’d also come home and get in a second workout—30 to 45 minutes on the bike or elliptical. I gave up pasta, fried food, and dessert (with the occasional sweet treat on the weekends). I hated every second of my workout and nutrition regimen. But I’m thrilled that I felt confident and proud to strut my hard work across the Miss USA stage this week. One more day ‘til finals!!
I didn’t work out today. I get Sundays off. But here is a photo of me in some really cute workout clothes from Fabletics. Balance. • • • Lol many thanks to Fabletics for sponsoring this comfy and stylish outfit and a few others to take with me to Miss USA!!! #myFabletics #MoveInFabletics #ad
