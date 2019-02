На сцене церемонии "Оскар" будет 40 тысяч роз (фото, видео)

1st look at my design for the 91st Academy Awards. I think we can all agree that the world is filled with too many straight lines & rigid thinking. For this years #oscars I have designed a world based on the ideas of inclusion & community. The design uses warm welcoming shapes that will not only reach out & wrap around the audience but towards the viewers at home. We call this piece the CRYSTAL CLOUD. It’s only one of many looks for the #oscars on February 24 (a week from today). It weighs 1600 lbs & I can tell you (because we teched it yesterday) that it’s truly spectacular in person. Can’t wait for you all to see what we are cooking up for the telecast. Did I mention we have about 40,000 real roses on stage?

A post shared by David Korins (@davidkorins) on Feb 17, 2019 at 5:19pm PST