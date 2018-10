Страшно красивые: как звезды отмечают Хэллоуин-2018 (фото, видео)

thx @taylorjustine for taking this super quick random pic that actually turned out amazing. and thanks for being the “Jack” to my “Sally” baby @steveaoki & most of all thank you @nikki.paint for absolutely killing it 🖤 happy Halloweekend u guyssssssss!!!!

A post shared by Niki Zimz (@nicole_zimmermann) on Oct 28, 2018 at 2:01am PDT