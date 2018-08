Известная британская певица "засветила" грудь в вещах от украинского бренда (фото)

You... yes you!!! Thank you for 16 Million followers. We're growing everyday and it feels good knowing we're doing it together 💎 I have lots of exciting things coming soon and a new video which i'm really excited for you all to see. We worked really hard on it and shot until 7am the next day. I have all the bruises to show for it haha!! In the meantime i'm spending another day at home in my bed and heading to Prishtina, Kosova for @sunnyhillfestival tomorrow!! I AM SO EXCITED! Love love love (and thank you Natasha for telling me this post pic on insta xx)

Shared A post by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Aug 7, 2018 at 6:24am PDT