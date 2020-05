"Это какой-то бездомный": Брэд Питт удивил своим "запущенным" внешним видом

Brad Pitt chats up pal Flea in Malibu while looking at a $20K motorcycle: The ex of Angelina Jolie was looking at a BMW R-1250 motorcycle with his longtime friend Flea, a bassist with the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers of the hit song Californication. https://t.co/7FFNJos4Xrpic.twitter.com/3OFr8NSDB5